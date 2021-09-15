SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $40,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $65.48 and a 1 year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

