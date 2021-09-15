SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $1,508,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 104,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,104,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,472,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $346.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

