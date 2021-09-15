SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 216.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $3,065,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

ONEY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,066. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.