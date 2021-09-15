SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

