Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $225.15

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.15 and last traded at $225.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.