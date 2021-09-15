Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.63.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $243.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.11. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.91 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

