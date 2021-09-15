Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report sales of $47.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.30 million and the highest is $47.40 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $33.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $181.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $182.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $231.08 million, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $235.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.30. 401,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,889. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $133.76. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,698. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

