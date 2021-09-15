SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in August

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 28,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

