SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON SSPG traded down GBX 8.90 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.27). 714,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,812. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.12.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.