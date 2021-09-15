Stacks Price Tops $1.55 (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $32.89 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076235 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00076857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00110512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014858 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,214,376 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

