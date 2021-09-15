Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Announces $0.41 Dividend

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4056 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
OTCMKTS SGBLY opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.
About Standard Bank Group
