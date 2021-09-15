Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.48. 721,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 291,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several analysts have commented on STLHF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

