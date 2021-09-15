Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.