Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 104.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.