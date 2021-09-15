State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,058,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $43,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.