State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $45,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

