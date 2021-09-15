State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 9,434 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.