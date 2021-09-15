State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,081 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,081 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $36,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 101.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 356,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.