State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,040 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $38,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

