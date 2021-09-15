Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 211.6% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Steppe Gold from C$3.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 4,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.