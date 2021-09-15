Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Plans to Raise $300 Million in September 23rd IPO

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) expects to raise $300 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 14,300,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$22.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Sterling Check Corp. generated $544.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.5 million. Sterling Check Corp. has a market cap of $2 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Baird, William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Nomura and Stifel acted as the underwriters for the IPO and ING and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC were co-managers.

Sterling Check Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Sterling Check Corp. filed confidentially for an IPO on June 8, 2021. The S-1 was filed on Aug. 27, 2021. Certain affiliates of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ” and, together with Goldman Sachs, our “Sponsor”) are the owners of a majority of our common stock. CDPQ owns its equity interest in us indirectly through a limited partnership controlled by Goldman Sachs.) We are a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services. We provide the foundation of trust and safety our clients need to create great environments for their most essential resource—people. We offer a comprehensive hiring and risk management solution that begins with identity verification, followed by criminal background screening, credential verification, drug and health screening, processing of employee documentation required for onboarding and ongoing risk monitoring. Our services are delivered through our purpose-built, proprietary, cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs efficiently and effectively. Our clients face a dynamic and rapidly evolving global labor market with increasing complexity and regulatory requirements. We believe that our services and platform enable organizations to make more informed employment decisions, improve workplace safety, protect their brand and mitigate risk. As a result, we believe our solutions are mission-critical to their core human resources, risk management and compliance functions. During the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, we completed over 75 million searches for over 40,000 clients, including over 50% of the Fortune 100 and over 45% of the Fortune 500. “.

Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 2015 and has 5200 employees. The company is located at 1 State Street Plaza 24th Floor New York, New York 10004 and can be reached via phone at 1 (800) 853-3228 or on the web at http://www.sterlingcheck.com/.

