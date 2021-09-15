Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) versus D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Financial Survey

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stitch Fix and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $60.06, suggesting a potential upside of 68.27%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus price target of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 159.32%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.23 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -54.08 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 2.13 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stitch Fix beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

