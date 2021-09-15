Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kelly Services Call Options (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,355,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

KELYA opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

