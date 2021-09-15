Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 45,268 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,970% compared to the average daily volume of 2,187 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

