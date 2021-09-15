Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after buying an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,387,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 439.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 247,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

