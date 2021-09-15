Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 749.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AVRO stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

