Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

