Stream Protocol (STPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $241,859.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $241,859.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00151448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.62 or 0.00805307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.