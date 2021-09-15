Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STG stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.73. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

