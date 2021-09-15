Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

