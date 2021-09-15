Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Holdings Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

