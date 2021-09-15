SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.34.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $17.77 on Tuesday, hitting $584.44. The stock had a trading volume of 377,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,662. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.49 and a 200 day moving average of $553.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

