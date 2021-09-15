Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.63.

SPB opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

