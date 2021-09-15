Swiss National Bank Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Colliers International Group worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.24 and a 12-month high of $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

