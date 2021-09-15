Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Sprout Social worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 10.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,698 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Sprout Social stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

