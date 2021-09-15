Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.98, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

