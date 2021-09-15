Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 271,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of LESL opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.91.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.