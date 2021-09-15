Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.