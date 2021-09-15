Syncona (LON:SYNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $182.50

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 182.50 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.40), with a volume of 76901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

SYNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Syncona alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.86. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.