Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $332.59 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.20 and its 200-day moving average is $268.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.75.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

