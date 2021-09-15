T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report $20.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.58 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $81.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.55 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,891,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,959,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.07. The company had a trading volume of 412,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,467. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

