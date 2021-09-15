Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 7.7%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.44. 4,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 845,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,946,151 shares of company stock worth $51,190,067. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

