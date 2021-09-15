Tamarack Valley Energy’s (TVE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.72 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

