Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TINO stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Tamino Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About Tamino Minerals
