Tandem Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.43 (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TND opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £32.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.01. Tandem Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 590.61.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

