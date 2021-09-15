Tandem Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.43 (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:TND opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £32.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.01. Tandem Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 590.61.
About Tandem Group
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.