TB SA Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th

TB SA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. TB SA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TBSAU stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. TB SA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBSAU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

