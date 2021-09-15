Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,995 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insmed were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Insmed by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of INSM opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

