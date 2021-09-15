Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,280 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verint Systems were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $377,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2,188.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 642,766 shares in the last quarter.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -162.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

