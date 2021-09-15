Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after buying an additional 134,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

