Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $629,559.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $1,255,579.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,005 shares of company stock worth $25,901,243 in the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

ALTR opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

